Melissa Yeager

WIP It Good

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
  • Save
WIP It Good wedding stationery invitation letterpress duogram
Download color palette

Another day. More portfolio site progress. Tryna keep this productivity train chuggin.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like