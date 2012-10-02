Sam Dunn

Tiny Autumn

Tiny Autumn skull little tiny cute frame autumn drawing illustration
This special little mini will be available tonight at 8.00pm GMT from the store!

Original drawing on vintage paper (circa 1940) in a white plaster frame.

Approx 13cm high.

http://samdunn.bigcartel.com/product/tiny-autumn

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
