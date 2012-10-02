Tortoiseshell Black

The Emperor

The Emperor illustration sketch
A sketch of the emperor, having to sketch some star wars characters currently and here's one I did on a post it note, maybe need more crinkles on the face.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
    Like