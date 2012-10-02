Eric Greene

Wagerz

Wagerz 2nd draft wagerz logo identity
2nd draft of this logo. The client felt the previous version didnt get accross the "money wager" element of it. I think this is a bit more obvious.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
