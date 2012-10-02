Pixteca

Major League Pixels - Yu Darvish

Major League Pixels - Yu Darvish texas rangers yu darvish yu darvish baseball beisbol japan japón méxico deportes sports 8 bit pixel art
The first of the series is finally done! And I chose my favorite pitcher from my team: Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers. As soon as I get more done, I will post the URL for you to see more players from other teams and the final animations.

