Designmodo

Clean Shopping Cart

Designmodo
Designmodo
  • Save
Clean Shopping Cart ui ui kit user interface psd web design icons shopping cart
Download color palette

Very simple and clean shopping cart, only important information.

More interesting e-commerce elements are here - http://designmodo.com/e-commerce/

Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Designmodo
Designmodo
Hey! 🙌 We design websites and email builders.

More by Designmodo

View profile
    • Like