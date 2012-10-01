Jeremy Goldberg

HTML5 logo animation

Jeremy Goldberg
Jeremy Goldberg
  • Save
HTML5 logo animation html5 logo animation
Download color palette

A simple HTML5 animation for my website...

View the real thing at http://jeremytech.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Jeremy Goldberg
Jeremy Goldberg

More by Jeremy Goldberg

View profile
    • Like