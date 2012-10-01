Nahas

Costume Icons

Nahas
Nahas
  • Save
Costume Icons icons 32px 16px glyph shopping cloth costume
Download color palette

A 16px and 32px iconset.

Follow me on Twitter
for more updates on my works and more.

Hope you guys like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Nahas
Nahas

More by Nahas

View profile
    • Like