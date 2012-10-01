Charlie Wagers

Hoof & the Horn

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
  • Save
Hoof & the Horn logo mark buffalo west desert clothing store
Download color palette

Finalized logo treatment for the new Hoof & the Horn store in Yucca Valley. This, and the previous word-mark, are for simplified vs. larger-treatments. This version will be used for a large wooden sign on the store-font.

D798d9d00463aa2b7c9a08528e9db899
Rebound of
Hoof 2
By Charlie Wagers
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

More by Charlie Wagers

View profile
    • Like