Eliza Hack

Don't Talk About It, Be About It!

Don't Talk About It, Be About It!
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.ecerdeiros.com/MotivationalMonday.php

