Theresa Garritano

Pittsburgh Website

Theresa Garritano
Theresa Garritano
  • Save
Pittsburgh Website gui pittsburgh website livable city homepage
Download color palette

Home of the Pittsburgh PA website i'm re-designing for my GUI class right now. Thoughts please :)

C6459724b33d4f66362f60cdbb8ec254
Rebound of
Pittsburgh, PA
By Theresa Garritano
View all tags
Posted on Oct 1, 2012
Theresa Garritano
Theresa Garritano
suuup.

More by Theresa Garritano

View profile
    • Like