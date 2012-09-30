Finan Akbar

Voice Search

Finan Akbar
Finan Akbar
  • Save
Voice Search search voice yellow crispy clean simple pop up
Download color palette

Rounded search field is my fave here. Any comments are welcome for me.

Voicesearch
Rebound of
Voice Search
By Bart Ebbekink
View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2012
Finan Akbar
Finan Akbar

More by Finan Akbar

View profile
    • Like