Ume Habiba
Troon Technologies

IronMom Dashboard

IronMom Dashboard
Hello there,

I've designed the dashboard for my new project "IronMom"

This helps pregnant women to learn about the effects of low iron in pregnancy. Provides guidance on how to take iron supplements properly and teaches how to manage side effects of iron supplements.

