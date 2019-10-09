IronMom Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello there,
I've designed the dashboard for my new project "IronMom"
This helps pregnant women to learn about the effects of low iron in pregnancy. Provides guidance on how to take iron supplements properly and teaches how to manage side effects of iron supplements.
Press LIKE to show some support and let me know your thoughts. =)
