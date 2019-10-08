Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Doyle

Ruin Scene

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
  • Save
Ruin Scene visual design illustration scenes 3d design 3d illustration 3d art blender 3d
Download color palette

Following along with another polygon runway tutorial lead to this... Definitely the biggest blender challenge I've had, especially learning about the particles.

Lighting still needs a bit of work, but I'm quite pleased with how the model turned out, I didn't want to recreate the tutorial image exactly so I feel that this was quite a nice way of making it my own.

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
UK based creative

More by Matt Doyle

View profile
    • Like