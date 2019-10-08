Ruin Scene

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Following along with another polygon runway tutorial lead to this... Definitely the biggest blender challenge I've had, especially learning about the particles.
Lighting still needs a bit of work, but I'm quite pleased with how the model turned out, I didn't want to recreate the tutorial image exactly so I feel that this was quite a nice way of making it my own.