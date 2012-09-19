Marc Hemeon

YouTube Tees

YouTube Tees tees tshirts youtube traditions
  1. dribbble-tees.png
  2. hemeon-youtube-tees.png

One tradition I love at YouTube/Google is the "lets make a tshirt for our project" tradition. Click on the attachment to see some fun tees I have made for YouTube peeps.

Posted on Sep 19, 2012
