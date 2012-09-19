YouTube Tees

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One tradition I love at YouTube/Google is the "lets make a tshirt for our project" tradition. Click on the attachment to see some fun tees I have made for YouTube peeps.