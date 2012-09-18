Jason Teunissen

Qube logo

Qube logo qube orange logo inkscape
I made this logo for a 3d printer company.

hope it inspires someone

bigger size:
http://www.jasonteunissen.nl/archive/archive//%5B2012_02%5D%5B2d_assignment%5D_qube_logo/a.jpg

Posted on Sep 18, 2012
