Charlene Chen

"C" & "H" Ligature

Charlene Chen
Charlene Chen
  • Save
"C" & "H" Ligature logo ligature lettering typography
Download color palette

I've been fiddling around with the idea of a logotype for a while but felt that the initials of my name, double "C", wasn't too interesting to work with. So I opted for the recurrent "C" and "H". I personally like ligatures, but not sure if it would appear overused/underdeveloped as a logo? Any feedback is greatly appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 18, 2012
Charlene Chen
Charlene Chen

More by Charlene Chen

View profile
    • Like