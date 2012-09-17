Mapk

ichange login experiment

Mapk
Mapk
  • Save
ichange login experiment login ui interface
Download color palette

I'm trying out some login concepts for iChange.com. The trick is getting the website to blur when the foreground modal appears. There's just no easy way to do it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Mapk
Mapk

More by Mapk

View profile
    • Like