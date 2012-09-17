Kim Bjork

Holy Geisha

Kim Bjork
Kim Bjork
  • Save
Holy Geisha holy mary virgin mary geisha photoshop manipulation photo manipulation
Download color palette

( Full size: http://bit.ly/PpJhQO )
My second photo manipulation of Holy Mary and a Geisha (芸者).
Watch the first one here: http://bit.ly/Ud6Hc9
Estimated time 2,5 hrs

Holy Mary: http://bit.ly/QiLwr1
Geisha: http://bit.ly/RXzY8Q
Background: http://bit.ly/QuEaya

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Kim Bjork
Kim Bjork

More by Kim Bjork

View profile
    • Like