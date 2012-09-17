Holy Geisha

( Full size: http://bit.ly/PpJhQO )

My second photo manipulation of Holy Mary and a Geisha (芸者).

Watch the first one here: http://bit.ly/Ud6Hc9

Estimated time 2,5 hrs

Holy Mary: http://bit.ly/QiLwr1

Geisha: http://bit.ly/RXzY8Q

Background: http://bit.ly/QuEaya