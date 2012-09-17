Balraj

Typik's Cube

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
Typik's Cube 3d animation gif cube rubiks typiks
Download color palette

The first ever Rubik's cube alternative for designers (concept). The rubik's cube only challenges the left side of your brain whereas the typik's cube will test your typography skills by matching up each font type on the same face.

Fonts include:
- Sullivan
- Urbe
- Sofia
- Lorena
- DroidSans
- AlfaSlabOne

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like