Tam Tam Cafe cafe restaurant bar ancient town vietnam traditional
Website layout concept for Tam Tam Cafe, a restaurant in Hoi An (an ancient town), Vietnam.
The concept is inspired by Hoi An's famous symbols - lanterns and traditional Vietnamese houses.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
