Holy Geisha

geisha holy mary virgin mary manipulation photomanipulation photshop
Full size: http://bit.ly/Ud6Hc9

Photo manipulation of Holy Mary and a Geisha (芸者).
Estimated time 2 hrs.

Holy Mary: http://alturl.com/987jb
Geisha: http://alturl.com/myzzb
Background: http://alturl.com/kb53p

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
