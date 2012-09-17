Eliza Hack

Work Like A Boss

Eliza Hack
Eliza Hack
  • Save
Work Like A Boss handdrawn hand lettering freehand type typography monday motivational motivational monday letters color hand drawn lettering colors hand letters
Download color palette

Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.ecerdeiros.com/MotivationalMonday.php

Eliza Hack
Eliza Hack

More by Eliza Hack

View profile
    • Like