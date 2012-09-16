Andrew Liebchen

Coach Vito illustrator coach vito glyph status progress helper
This project was a wellness glyph that presented data collected from various biometric devices (pedometers, BP readings, eating diaries, etc) for elderly users. Coach Vito worked with the user to stay on the healthy track. Unfortunately, I think this project never left the drawing board.

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
