Jonathan Yap

TS - Game Info

Jonathan Yap
Jonathan Yap
  • Save
TS - Game Info status info game glow app ios android mobile ui
Download color palette

Game info page with current status. Found out its not that easy working with lighting and glow effects.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Jonathan Yap
Jonathan Yap

More by Jonathan Yap

View profile
    • Like