Sindre Holm

Improv

Sindre Holm
Sindre Holm
  • Save
Improv illustration jazz
Download color palette

A sketch I did for my bachelor degree exam. Ended up not using it.. I will update my webpage eventually and post some shots from my final results here as well.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2012
Sindre Holm
Sindre Holm

More by Sindre Holm

View profile
    • Like