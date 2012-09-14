Etta - Available Now!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The long road to version 1, lots of icon concepts and crazy ideas. Etta, my little iPhone timer, is now available on the App Store. Just tap the digits to set a timer or adjust a running timer. It's that simple. Designed to be readable from across the room, makes for a great kitchen timer.
http://minuet.co/etta/ !