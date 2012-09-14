Samuel Fine

Etta - Available Now!

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
  • Save
Etta - Available Now! ios icon iphone app timer kitchen timer
Download color palette

The long road to version 1, lots of icon concepts and crazy ideas. Etta, my little iPhone timer, is now available on the App Store. Just tap the digits to set a timer or adjust a running timer. It's that simple. Designed to be readable from across the room, makes for a great kitchen timer.

http://minuet.co/etta/ !

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

More by Samuel Fine

View profile
    • Like