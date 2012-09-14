Serge Maksimov

"Marker" Lettering

Serge Maksimov
Serge Maksimov
  • Save
"Marker" Lettering logo lettering typography type marker sign retro vector shape
Download color palette

Lettering for interactive special project "Money" of the "Marker" Newspaper, 2010

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Serge Maksimov
Serge Maksimov

More by Serge Maksimov

View profile
    • Like