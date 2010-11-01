Matt Ashwood

Calling All Mo Bros

Calling All Mo Bros movember donations moustache
There's several Movember shots going around so I don't know if I need to reiterate how this is all for a great cause.

I've started a local team in Cambridge, Ontario and encourage everyone to do the same with their friends, family, coworkers, or even just sign up individually!

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
