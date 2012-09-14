Which one?

I'm redesigning my logo which will appear on my website >> www.katiecrumrine.com. I didn't spend much time working on my original logo and I'm unhappy with it. For this redesign, I decided to go with a more stylized look. Only I can't choose between the two! Help me please :) I haven't done much hand drawn type in the past. In fact, this is the first time I've spent hours on drawing my own letters. I would greatly appreciate harsh criticism or any suggestions you have because I'm really trying to become better at this! Thanks :)