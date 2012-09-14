Which one?

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm redesigning my logo which will appear on my website >> www.katiecrumrine.com. I didn't spend much time working on my original logo and I'm unhappy with it. For this redesign, I decided to go with a more stylized look. Only I can't choose between the two! Help me please :) I haven't done much hand drawn type in the past. In fact, this is the first time I've spent hours on drawing my own letters. I would greatly appreciate harsh criticism or any suggestions you have because I'm really trying to become better at this! Thanks :)