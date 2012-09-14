Sergio Camalich

The Smoking Apple Co. poster

Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich
  • Save
The Smoking Apple Co. poster smoking apple poster smoke red orange green
Download color palette

I am working on a poster for an exhibit with "smoking apple" as the main theme.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Sergio Camalich
Sergio Camalich

More by Sergio Camalich

View profile
    • Like