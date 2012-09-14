Silviu Stefu

Push the button - improved

Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Hire Me
  • Save
Push the button - improved button iphone
Download color palette

A 75% view of my button.

Untitled 1 still
Rebound of
Push the button
By Silviu Stefu
View all tags
Posted on Sep 14, 2012
Silviu Stefu
Silviu Stefu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Silviu Stefu

View profile
    • Like