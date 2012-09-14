superdeluxesam

Interface3 Drop Down interface blocky rough wip app desktop web design illustrator menu drop-down
Still trying to keep things super-minimal. Trying a style out for the user-menu. Not quite sure about the positioning of things, but this is the layout I'm happiest with right now.

Posted on Sep 14, 2012
