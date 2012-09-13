Kaitlin

Wine label Galilee Cow

illustration wine cows steak
This is part of a wine label I'm working on. I'm including illustrations of animals/food that the wine go with and this is my cow. Not sure about the placement of small text, it was inside the cow but looked weird... I welcome any suggestions!

Posted on Sep 13, 2012
