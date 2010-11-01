Inge Fossland

Clock 4

Small update on clock. Got rid of the blurry minute lines. Also added another white line on the login icon, as suggested by Tor in a previous shot.

Rebound of
Clock 3
By Inge Fossland
Posted on Nov 1, 2010
