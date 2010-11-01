Katrina Sirmon

Vintage Travel Wedding Invite

Katrina Sirmon
Katrina Sirmon
  • Save
Vintage Travel Wedding Invite invitation vintage travel wedding
Download color palette

This is a wedding invitation I designed for a very creative bride who had a vintage travel theme for her wedding.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2010
Katrina Sirmon
Katrina Sirmon

More by Katrina Sirmon

View profile
    • Like