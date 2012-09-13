Ben Barnes

2012 RSL Meet the Team Poster

Ben Barnes
Ben Barnes
Hire Me
  • Save
2012 RSL Meet the Team Poster real salt lake soccer sports athletics event poster team autograph
Download color palette

Poster that we hand out for tonight's Meet the Team event for season ticket holders. We had to fit 26 players, 5 coaches, and a mascot on a poster with room for each autograph.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 13, 2012
Ben Barnes
Ben Barnes
Sports Branding. And Other Stuff Too.
Hire Me

More by Ben Barnes

View profile
    • Like