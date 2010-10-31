Rejected by Design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is the rejected "themed" sample (of two solutions) from one of the best web design projects I've worked on this year. The overriding factor that made this project fun and challenging was working with a demanding client who was highly design savvy and had a clear vision of what he liked. I can't even count how many times I heard the words, "it's too cluttered". This was an awesome exercise in designing with much less.
The final version was as spare it gets while still being designed.