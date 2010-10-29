Sean Farrell

Portfolio (colour)

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
  • Save
Portfolio (colour) portfolio badge diamonds gradient
Download color palette

A variation with coloured diamonds. Can't decide which one i like better

2998c18143bdd81366f77284bc515945
Rebound of
New Portfolio
By Sean Farrell
View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like