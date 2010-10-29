Erik Sagen

Fierce

Erik Sagen
Erik Sagen
  • Save
Fierce illustration glare stare-down
Download color palette

"Try it. Just this once... I dare ya."

This guy just came to me while I was messing around in Photoshop with my Wacom. He's a bit freaky.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
Erik Sagen
Erik Sagen

More by Erik Sagen

View profile
    • Like