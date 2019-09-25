Logo Design Project for Pelaez Landscaping

Logo Design Project Done for @pelaezlandscaping

Such of honor to be part of this awesome company.

Pelaez Landscaping is very well known in Texas. They do work for a lot of people, different ages and ethnicities.

Pelaez Landscaping has experience more than 20 years and serving landscaping business such as Tree and Bush Removal/ Trimming, Complete Lawn, Maintenance, Flower Bed Cleanup, SOD Installation, Weed Control, And many more.

In the process of a project I divide into several phases which will make it easier to find the best logo for customers. .

First, I made a lot of sketches which of course did research to find what kind of logo would be suitable for the company. .

Second, I let choose which logo they think is good and matches their desires. in this case they chose two sketches to combine.

Third, provides several presentation logos to choose from with several different details.

Fourth, providing color choices that are suitable for the company's business field, and let the the client choose.

Finally, the final logo is finish and ready to serve and publish.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

