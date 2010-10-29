David Lanham

Smart Astro

Smart Astro astronut
I was asked how I set up the sprites so here's a quick explanation: The 1x sprite is a smart object scaled down from a 2x version made with vector shapes. The scaled smart object then has a light sharpen filter applied to make sure things are crisp. Works really well most of the time, although occasionally there's some minor pixels that need touching up.

Rebound of
Astronut Sprites
By David Lanham
Posted on Oct 29, 2010
