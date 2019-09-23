Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat

Adversus: Cards and Menu

Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
Adversus: Cards and Menu digital identity identity identity design cards menu website webpage web design phone web site product page product design main page landing page crm call-management call center call
Adversus: Cards and Menu digital identity identity identity design cards menu website webpage web design phone web site product page product design main page landing page crm call-management call center call
Download color palette
  1. shot-1.png
  2. shot-2.png

Hey there!

Adversus — a web-based dialer and CRM solution for telemarketing, fundraising, and appointment scheduling businesses. Their mission is to help call centers boost KPIs, make better decisions based on insights, and manage contacts more wisely.

How did we help them?

The project entailed a full visual overhaul of the business. They were moving from the local Danish market to global. And we wanted to transform the brand and give it a consistent and unique look that sets them apart from the competition.

We've touched every aspect of the product; from print to digital. Working with their marketing and front-end team for better results, we are creating a new visual identity, product website, UI kit for web application and providing implementation control at the end.

Check out their website and leave your thoughts in comments.

Want to know more about Heartbeat?

Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram

attach.png
900 KB
Download
A011b3af731b669fab3453a84ff792eb
Rebound of
Adversus: Product Page
By Vladimir Gruev
heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like