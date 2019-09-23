Adversus: Cards and Menu

Hey there!

Adversus — a web-based dialer and CRM solution for telemarketing, fundraising, and appointment scheduling businesses. Their mission is to help call centers boost KPIs, make better decisions based on insights, and manage contacts more wisely.

How did we help them?

The project entailed a full visual overhaul of the business. They were moving from the local Danish market to global. And we wanted to transform the brand and give it a consistent and unique look that sets them apart from the competition.

We've touched every aspect of the product; from print to digital. Working with their marketing and front-end team for better results, we are creating a new visual identity, product website, UI kit for web application and providing implementation control at the end.

