Aditya Golechha

KKJPL Digital Experiences

As UX (user experience) specialists, our team of developers built out a sleek and intuitive built-in tool to guide the users through the entire digital collection of products that were available to us. As this was a first time for the store being online, they gave us a library of 2400+ products for us to upload.

We built the website in such a way that allowed us to categories all the products into categories & sub-categories. Along with that add a lot of filters in terms of weight, stone, carats, gender & colour.

