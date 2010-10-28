Mike Creighton

Amplify, A Still

Mike Creighton
Mike Creighton
  • Save
Amplify, A Still 3d processing toxiclibs generative flow motion capture
Download color palette

A still from the second in a series of iterative explorations around the theme of "amplification" of motion-captured data.

There's a video here: Amplify - Render 02.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Mike Creighton
Mike Creighton

More by Mike Creighton

View profile
    • Like