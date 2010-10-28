Vance Reeser

Barrel Emerge!

Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser
  • Save
Barrel Emerge! animated gif photoshop blacklake after effects
Download color palette

My attempt at animating a barrel emerging from the depths. I should maybe work on roughing up the bubbles a little (similar to the water ripples - I'm very happy with how they turned out!) but other than that this is about what I was hoping for!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2010
Vance Reeser
Vance Reeser

More by Vance Reeser

View profile
    • Like