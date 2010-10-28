Barrel Emerge!

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
My attempt at animating a barrel emerging from the depths. I should maybe work on roughing up the bubbles a little (similar to the water ripples - I'm very happy with how they turned out!) but other than that this is about what I was hoping for!