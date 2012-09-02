Dan Blackman

Personal Stamp Logo - Mockup Final

Personal Stamp Logo - Mockup Final personal branding stamp logo
Final mockup of new logo to be used on business cards and rubber stamps.

Rebound of
Personal Stamp Logo v2
By Dan Blackman
Posted on Sep 2, 2012
