Rachel Nabors

Harpy Background In (further) progress

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
  • Save
Harpy Background In (further) progress harpy fantasy anime manga shoujo shojo monster
Download color palette

Desaturated the background and faded it out around her so if the viewer is looking directly at her, their eyes have to wander a bit before they get that there's a cage there.

Gotta add more ties. Also note the heart chain.

97afd6973686b166c859f397f92646ed
Rebound of
Harpy Background In progress
By Rachel Nabors
View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like