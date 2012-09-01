hxgf

cms grid view

hxgf
hxgf
  • Save
cms grid view cms grid search video cool french girl thumbnails
Download color palette

building a blogging cms (shut up). this is the screen where you view/search all your content and see it in either a list or a grid. the previews are shown differently based on what the type of content (text, video, image, mp3, link).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2012
hxgf
hxgf

More by hxgf

View profile
    • Like