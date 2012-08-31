X.vu Exclusive Beta Access

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hi there fellow dribbblers!
I didn't want to enter the Dribbble Community empty handed, so got a little something for you all...
X.vu is launching a brand new url shortening service (currently in Private Beta) and I've setup a special vip entrace for you to go and check it out, before anyone else can!
UPDATE: Beta is over!
Thanks to those who signed up, we're now open for everyone: http://www.x.vu
Those of you interested in the further development, feel free to Follow me on dribbble.
Follow @XdotVu on Twitter or Like our Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/xdotvu
As always feedback is highly appreciated! We're here listening :)
Have fun!
Also big thanks to the talented Andrei Ogradă for the invite!
I'm looking forward to being an active member of the dribbble community.